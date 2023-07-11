PGT Innovations acknowledged with Workforce Development and Innovation Award

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window, door, and garage door industry, recently received the Workforce Development and Innovation Award for the second time from The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce during this year’s 33rd annual Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards. The manufacturing leader first received the accolade in 2020 during the 30th annual Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards.

PGT Innovations; Debbie LaPinska, Chief Customer Officer for PGT Innovations; Diego Perilla, Chief Operating Officer at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center; Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations; Don Vichitvongsa, Vice President of Operations for PGT Innovations – Southwest Florida; Stephanie Cz, Corporate Marketing Manager for PGT Innovations (Photo: Business Wire)"/> PGT Innovations; Debbie LaPinska, Chief Customer Officer for PGT Innovations; Diego Perilla, Chief Operating Officer at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center; Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations; Don Vichitvongsa, Vice President of Operations for PGT Innovations – Southwest Florida; Stephanie Cz, Corporate Marketing Manager for PGT Innovations (Photo: Business Wire)"/> From left to right: Rob Moulds, Vice President of Strategic Learning for PGT Innovations; Debbie LaPinska, Chief Customer Officer for PGT Innovations; Diego Perilla, Chief Operating Officer at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center; Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations; Don Vichitvongsa, Vice President of Operations for PGT Innovations – Southwest Florida; Stephanie Cz, Corporate Marketing Manager for PGT Innovations (Photo: Business Wire)

Held on June 23, the event honored 27 businesses across nine categories.

As the award recipient for the Workforce Development and Innovation category, PGT Innovations was recognized for being an organization that is committed to creating world-class career opportunities right here in its corporate home region, with company leadership understanding the importance of upskilling workers, creating access points to career pathways, and recruiting through education and outreach.?

"It is truly an honor to be acknowledged again by The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce as we are always looking for innovative ways to provide advancement opportunities for our team members,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "At PGT Innovations, we believe talent is our most valuable resource, and we’ve worked hard to create a supportive work environment that provides extensive traditional and unique benefits and training options to help team members grow and thrive personally and professionally.”

For years, the industry-leading manufacturer has been known for embodying a culture of care, part of which includes investing in team members in a way that encourages them to invest in themselves by offering training programs designed to inspire careers rather than jobs.

In 2022, PGTI also launched Coopey World, an on-site training center to help new team members acclimate to manufacturing roles, improve retention rate, and create partnerships with local organizations.

Externally, PGT Innovations has put a strong emphasis on building a skilled labor force for the future through various efforts. The manufacturing leader has worked with area high school students through its Pathway to PGTI program, which allows students to train alongside a PGT Innovations mentor during their school day and explore potential career paths in manufacturing.

Last year, PGT Innovations was recognized by The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce during the 32nd annual awards ceremony with the Large Business Award.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions,and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

