PGT Innovations announces new glass option for PGT Custom Windows and Doors

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window, door, and garage door industry, is now offering its next-generation thin triple insulated glass units (IGU), branded as ULite, as a glass package option within its PGT Custom Windows and Doors’ EnergyVue window product line.

PGT® EnergyVue® Horizontal Roller Window (HR5410) with ULite thin triple insulated glass (Photo: Business Wire)

EnergyVue with ULite features two outer panes of traditional glass with an internal pane of ultra-thin Corning® Architectural Technical Glass™ (ATG), measuring only 0.5 mm thick, and aligns with new energy and efficiency values under the Inflation Reduction Act and ENERGY STAR® Version 7.0 guidelines.

"In continuing to push towards customer-centric innovation, we are thrilled to bring this next-generation glass technology to the market,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "We anticipate this to be game-changing for our customers, bringing significant impact on energy and cost savings to their homes, along with increased user comfort.”

PGT is now offering EnergyVue with ULite to dealers in three northern states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York, with plans to expand sales to other states in the North and North-Central climate zones in the future. The ULite glass package will include two surfaces with high-performance EnergyShield low-e glass, renowned for clarity with additional cost savings and increased efficiency.

"This product offers homeowners outside the state of Florida in colder climates the ability to meet the newest energy efficiency standards for tax rebates,” said Debbie LaPinska, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for PGT Innovations. "Additionally, it will be especially beneficial to dealers due to its substantially lighter weight, making it less bulky and easier to handle and install compared to conventional triple-pane glass.”

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

