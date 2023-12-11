PGT Innovations announces prominent feature on HGTV’s Rock the Block

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries, is pleased to announce that products from its WINDOOR and PGT Custom Windows and Doors brands were used in every home featured on season five of the popular HGTV show Rock the Block. The show was filmed on location during November in Treasure Island, Florida, and is set to premier in March 2024.

Hosted by Ty Pennington, the television series features well-known HGTV renovation stars who compete against one another to renovate identical properties and maximize their value. For the first time in the show’s history, four teams that have been on the show in the past and lost, will compete for redemption in the renovation showdown — Bryan and Sarah Baeumler from Battle on the Beach, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas from Bargain Block, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis from Unsellable Houses, and Page Turner and Mitch Glew from Fix My Flip.

The teams were given just six weeks and a $250,000 budget to transform four waterfront homes, each featuring a pool and boat dock, into luxury residences that feature stunning design and glass products. All four of the coastal homes on season five of Rock the Block feature WINDOOR specialty doors and entry doors, as well as PGT windows, sliding glass doors, French doors and patio doors.

"We are incredibly proud to have a number of our products featured on this popular competition series,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "It was a pleasure working with the folks from Rock the Block, and we can’t wait to watch how season five unfolds in early 2024.”

"It is truly an honor for our brand to be featured on a show of this caliber,” said Debbie LaPinska, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for PGT Innovations. "Our highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth, and we have no doubt that they were the ideal choice for these Florida homes.”

Blake Building, a PGT Innovations builder partner, was the general contractor for the homes. Several PGT Innovations products featured inside the four coastal homes on Rock the Block will also be on display at the 2024 International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations is a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries. The company’s portfolio includes highly engineered and technically advanced products that can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations family includes Triple Diamond Glass™, a wholly owned subsidiary, and brands CGI®, PGT®Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

