PGT Innovations bestowed Top 10 Executive Team Award by OnConferences

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries, was recently bestowed the Top 10 Executive Team Award by OnConferences during its 2023 OnCon Icon Awards. The manufacturing leader was chosen from roughly 225 finalists that participated in the voting process.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231113235053/en/

PGT Innovations; Debbie LaPinska, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for PGT Innovations; Brad West, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for PGT Innovations; Second row – Bob Keller, Senior Vice President of Product Innovation and Technology for PGT Innovations; Ryan Quinn, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for PGT Innovations; Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations; and Craig Henderson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for PGT Innovations (Photo: Business Wire)"/> PGT Innovations; Debbie LaPinska, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for PGT Innovations; Brad West, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for PGT Innovations; Second row – Bob Keller, Senior Vice President of Product Innovation and Technology for PGT Innovations; Ryan Quinn, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for PGT Innovations; Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations; and Craig Henderson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for PGT Innovations (Photo: Business Wire)"/> From left to right: First row – David McCutcheon, Senior Vice President of Business Integration for PGT Innovations; Debbie LaPinska, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for PGT Innovations; Brad West, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for PGT Innovations; Second row – Bob Keller, Senior Vice President of Product Innovation and Technology for PGT Innovations; Ryan Quinn, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for PGT Innovations; Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations; and Craig Henderson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for PGT Innovations (Photo: Business Wire)

The PGT Innovations executive team was voted on by the public and determined an award winner after thousands of votes were tallied. A virtual award ceremony was held on Tuesday, Oct. 24 to acknowledge this year’s winners.

For this award, OnConferences defined an executive team as an organization's C-Suite that has an emphasis on senior leadership in marketing, human resources, legal, finance, operations, technology, information security, data and analytics, learning and development, and talent acquisition.

Through a competitive process, the public voted for finalists that they observed had one or more of the following qualities, including making a considerable impact on their organization, strong contributions through thought leadership, shown innovation in projects, and distributed exceptional leadership.

"We are incredibly honored that our executive team has been acknowledged with such a prestigious recognition,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "Our leadership team excels at leveraging our teams’ strengths across our family of brands, and we are grateful for their commitment to supporting our growth.”

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations is a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries. The company’s portfolio includes highly engineered and technically advanced products that can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations family includes Triple Diamond GlassTM, a wholly owned subsidiary, and brands CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231113235053/en/