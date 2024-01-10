PGT Innovations Bestowed Two Awards in 2023 Window + Door Awards

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries, was recently bestowed two awards in the annual Window + Door Awards by Window + Door Magazine.

Envista Window Wall (Photo: Business Wire)

Each year, the Window + Door Awards recognizes innovations in the residential fenestration products industry. This year, PGT Innovations was awarded in two categories: Most Innovative Window and Best Dealer Support/Marketing Program.

"We are incredibly honored to be acknowledged by Window + Door Magazine, a well-known publication in the fenestration space,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "With a long-standing history and commitment to being an innovative industry leader, we are proud to lead the market by developing innovative products to meet our customers’ needs, as well as creating programs that help support our dealer partners. Innovation is a collective effort. I am grateful for all our PGTI University team members for the incredible service they provide to our dealers, as well as the dedicated team members at our iLab and testing center who continuously collaborate with teams across our company to bring new products to the market. Their unwavering commitment and ingenuity are the driving forces behind our ongoing efforts to expand the possibilities of what PGT Innovations can achieve.”

As award recipient for Most Innovative Window, the Envista Window Wall and Bay Window by WINDOOR was recognized due to its new and unique approach to the function, design, and aesthetics of residential windows.

WINDOOR Envista panels arrive pre-glazed and cut at a requested angle. With the pre-glazed panels and modular design, installation is made faster and more efficient for installers, while also delivering uninterrupted sightlines for consumers and without sacrificing quality. The triple-laminated glass provides superior impact protection, and includes options for any tint and LoE, contributing to improved energy efficiency and reducing overall heating and cooling costs for consumers.

As award recipient for Best Dealer Support/Marketing Program, PGT Innovations’ PGTI University was recognized for its commitment to supporting its dealer network by providing training, education, marketing materials, lead programs, and other unique provisions.

PGTI University is a customer-focused education team that was established in April 2000. The team has a product and technical curriculum that offers training on products from within the PGT Innovations family of brands through several modalities. Its dedicated Learning Management System offers the convenience of 24/7 eLearning courses, with courses designed to help those brand new to the fenestration industry, as well as seasoned professionals desiring to stay current with product, energy, and code updates. The courses lead to a comprehensive certification program of varying levels — ranging from associate, professional, masters and expert level — both in product knowledge and installation and services knowledge.

Instructor-led training sessions take place through Zoom webinars, as well as training camps throughout the southeastern U.S., utilizing a state-of-the-art stage trailer as a mobile classroom to better reach those wanting to deepen their understanding of the industry.

PGTI University also recently launched a pilot program with local technical colleges to offer their entry level certification courses to students enrolled in construction programs. This benefits the industry and dealer network by ensuring the next generation of workers has a solid understanding of their chosen trade.

Additionally, PGTI University offers an educational podcast that launched in 2021 to serve dealers and building industry professionals. Clear Impact Podcast has over 100 episodes available for listening on a variety of topics, including Intro to PGTI, Windows and Doors 101, Running a Successful Business, Workforce of Tomorrow, and more, and is currently streaming on major music streaming services.

To determine the winners of the 2023 Window + Door Awards, a panel of judges that included previous winners and a broad mix of executives, consultants, and personnel involved in product development, marketing, production, sales, and distribution was compiled to select winners based on a specific set of criteria for each category. All nominees per category were evaluated against the same standards.

This year marks the second year in a row that PGT Innovations was acknowledged with an award from Window + Door. In last year’s award program, the manufacturer was awarded with Most Innovative Support/Marketing Program for its LeadMatch program, a proprietary sales tool and customer relationship management system that was designed specifically for the fenestration industry and includes features defined by feedback from dealers.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations is a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries. The company’s portfolio includes highly engineered and technically advanced products that can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations family includes Triple Diamond Glass™, a wholly owned subsidiary, and brands CGI®, PGT®Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

