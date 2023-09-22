PGT Innovations Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window, door, and garage door category, celebrated National Truck Driver Appreciation Week with five days of gifts and festivities for transportation department team members. The company recognized its drivers’ hard work and dedication as they deliver products from PGT Innovations’ brands across the nation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230922725858/en/

From left to right: Transportation department team members from PGT Innovations, including Scott Kennemar, Mark Schooley, Jean Pierre, Steve McHugh, Scott Hoke, Shannon Monroe, and Ernesto Rodriguez (Photo: PGT Innovations)

The annual event, organized by the American Trucking Associations and observed from Sept. 10 - 16 this year, aims to honor the more than 3.5 million truck drivers nationwide who play a vital role in keeping the country moving forward. PGT Innovations takes great pride in its 135 Class A CDL truck drivers, who transport products from their family of brands to businesses and construction sites across the country. In 2023, to date, PGT Innovations drivers have made more than 50,000 deliveries, covering 5.1 million miles.

PGT Innovations provided special treats for its drivers throughout the week, including certificates of appreciation, special breakfasts, snack bags, gift cards, commemorative t-shirts, goody bags, raffles, and more.

"In addition to their exceptional service, our drivers are also active members of their community,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "For decades they have tirelessly volunteered to deliver essential supplies to areas devastated by hurricanes, including Hurricane Ian in 2022 and Hurricane Idalia this year. Furthermore, every PGT Innovations driver has completed the comprehensive Highway Heroes training, enabling them to identify and report instances of human trafficking.”

Celebrations took place at the main manufacturing facilities for CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eco Window Systems, and NewSouth Window Solutions, located in Hialeah, Fla.; Venice, Fla.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Clovis, Calif.; Medley, Fla.; and Tampa, Fla., respectively.

"We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our drivers, and the culture of care they foster within the company,” said Jackson. "The collaboration between PGT Innovations and our truck drivers is a testament to their commitment to excellence and driving the company forward.”

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230922725858/en/