PGT Innovations’ CEO named to Florida Trend’s Florida 500 list

Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries, was recently named to Florida Trend’s Florida 500 list, an annual section that highlights Florida’s most influential business leaders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231204713576/en/

Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations (Photo: Business Wire)

This is the second year that Jackson has been chosen for the highly selective guide. Spanning across 60 categories, the selection of the 500 executives was based on extensive contacts in regional business circles, hundreds of interviews, and months of research, culminating in a highly selective biographical guide to the people who really run Florida. The manufacturing category in the guide included 12 individuals.

Jackson joined PGT Innovations in 2005 as the company’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and was instrumental in taking the PGT Innovations’ stock public through the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2016. In 2018, he was promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer of PGT Innovations, and since then, he has continued to focus on the company’s legacy of creating deep customer relationships and accelerating the innovation that PGT Innovations’ customers need and expect. Throughout his 18-year tenure with the company, he has continued to foster a culture that thrives on inventing, building, and delivering solutions to enhance people’s lives.

"It is an incredible honor to be named to Florida Trend’s Florida 500 list,” said Jackson. "To be thought of as one of the state’s most influential business leaders across many major industries is not something that I take lightly. Our team members are the true success of our organization, and I couldn’t be the executive I am today without them.”

Under Jackson’s leadership, the manufacturer has experienced significant growth, including acquiring five companies in four states over five years; expanding existing operations with two new facilities; and opening nine new retail stores in five states over three years. The acquisitions have successfully moved PGT Innovations into new market segments, distribution channels, geographic locations, and a new industry category, as well as added products to its portfolio, strengthened its supply chain for glass, and created relationships with new dealers.

PGT Innovations achieved $1.5 billion in total sales over the last four quarters and is the largest manufacturer of impact resistant windows and doors in the U.S. It currently employs more than 5,500 team members across its family of brands.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations is a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries. The company’s portfolio includes highly engineered and technically advanced products that can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations family includes Triple Diamond Glass™, a wholly owned subsidiary, and brands CGI®, PGT®Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231204713576/en/