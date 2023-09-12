PGT Innovations mobilizes team to deliver post-storm aid following Hurricane Idalia

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window, door, and garage door category, recently mobilized a team following the landfall of Hurricane Idalia to deliver much-needed emergency supplies and assist those affected in Steinhatchee, Fla. and the surrounding region.

In the days leading up to Hurricane Idalia’s landfall, the manufacturing leader gathered provisions for distribution, including 200 flashlights, 150 first-aid kits, 500 tarps, 38,304 bottles of water, 200 extension cords, 2,304 batteries, 480 electrolyte replacement sports drinks, and 240 insect repellants, among several other items.

On Friday, Sept. 8, team members from PGT Innovations filled two PGT Innovations semi-trailers with over $100,000 worth of emergency supplies, then traveled over 235 miles to Steinhatchee. The free, post-storm aid event was held on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Steinhatchee Marina located at 104 First Avenue SW and was open to the public. The event attracted more than 100 individuals.

Additionally, two large pick-up shipments were loaded on box trucks for delivery to two smaller communities impacted by the storm, with enough supplies for 20 people on each truck, and a local church pastor was given enough supplies for an additional 10 people in need, extending the reach of the relief effort.

"We are very fortunate that we have the ability to provide essential supplies to families in the impacted areas during this extremely trying time,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "Our hope is that these supplies will offer immediate relief to the residents, help them know they are not alone during this difficult time, and support their journey towards rebuilding their lives and communities.”

Hurricane Idalia briefly reached Category 4 intensity before making landfall as a Category 3 storm along the coast of Keaton Beach, Fla. on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 30, with maximum sustained winds of approximately 125 miles per hour according to the National Hurricane Center. It was the strongest recorded storm to make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region in more than 125 years.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

