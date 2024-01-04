PGT Innovations showcases and launches premium products at 2024 NAHB International Builders’ Show

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries, returns to the NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, Nev. from Feb. 27 - 29, 2024 to showcase products and innovations from several brands within its family, including Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Martin Door, WINDOOR, PGT Custom Windows and Doors, and iLab by PGT Innovations.

The NAHB IBS is the largest home building show in North America. The three-day event brings professionals, products, and home building trends together under one roof with countless opportunities to network, learn, share info, and connect with colleagues and the industry's best suppliers and manufacturers.

During the convention, visitors will get an up-close look and be able to interact with over 25 products and discover new options from the brands’ portfolios. Several of the brands will also be launching new products at the show, including the Series 7665 Pass Through Window and a Water Management Sill from Western Window Systems; Designer Black™ capstock frame options from Anlin Windows & Doors; Keystone Series Premium Garage Door from Martin Door; Sliding Glass Door Series 8100 with Narrow Interlock and the Envista Seamless Glazed Window Wall from WINDOOR; and WinGuard® Vinyl Preferred View Sliding Glass Door Series SGD5570NS from PGT Custom Windows and Doors.

"As a national leader in the fenestration and garage door industries, we look forward to opportunities that allow us to connect with other folks in the space in order to learn about the latest trends and advancements in the field, as well as showcase our new and innovative products,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "As a company that is always researching ways that we can better serve our customers, we’re excited to unveil a number of new products and options across our family of brands.”

Besides the new product, technology, and option launches, also on display at the PGT Innovations Central Hall Booth C4525 will be many of the most in-demand products from the family of brands.

Western Window Systems will demonstrate how its products offer indoor-outdoor living opportunities that differentiate homes in a variety of architectural styles and building types. Specific products from the brand that will be featured at IBS include:

Series 7600 Multi-Slide Door Shown in Bronze Anodized

Series 300 Minimalist Multi-Slide Door Shown in Bronze Anodized

Series 600 Sliding Glass Door 90-degree, pocketing Shown in Bronze Anodized

Series 7980 Pivot Door Sidelights Shown in Western Gray

Series 3700 Vinyl Multi-Slide Door 90-degree Shown in Black Capstock

Series 600 Transom Fixed Window 90-degree Shown in Bronze Anodized

Series 900 Hinged Door Shown in Bronze Anodized

Series 7665 Pass Through Window Shown in Bronze Anodized

Water Management Sill

Anlin Windows & Doors will showcase products that have a variety of operating styles and are built for comfort, beauty, and energy savings. Specific products from the brand that will be featured at IBS include:

Coronado Casement Shown in Designer Black™

Malibu Pet Patio Door Shown in Designer Black™

Catalina Single Hung Shown in Designer Black™

Panoramic Slider Shown in Designer Black™

Coronado Combo Picture Over Awning Shown in Designer Black™

Malibu Patio Door Shown in Designer Black™

Malibu Inswing Shown in White/White

Catalina Geometric One Arch Single Hung Shown in Adobe/Bronze

Catalina Combo Slider Over Picture Shown in White/White



Martin Door will display products manufactured through unique materials, engineering, and built-to-order processes. Specific products from the brand that will be featured at IBS include:

Athena Garage Door Shown in Black Anodized/Clear Operable

Keystone Garage Door Shown in Black with Clear Windows



WINDOOR’s craftsmanship, attention to detail, and ultra-high-performance ratings have made its offerings the product of choice for five-star resorts, luxury high-rise condominiums and mansions along the U.S. coastline for over 15 years. Specific products from the brand that will be featured at IBS include:

Series 8100 Sliding Glass Door with Narrow Interlock Shown in Velvet Grey

Pivot Wall Show in Velvet Grey

Envista Seamless Glazed Window Wall Shown in Velvet Grey

Bifold Door — 3-1 Configuration Shown in Velvet Grey

9050 Series French Door Single Panel Shown in Velvet Grey



In addition, WINDOOR will give visitors a sneak peek into some exciting things coming for the brand and will be fully unveiled in fall 2024.

iLab by PGT Innovations provides unique window and door solutions to customers with projects that require new, inventive features, custom needs, or one-of-a-kind products. Specific products from the brand that will be featured at IBS include:

SGD5570NS/SGD5470NS Preferred View Sliding Glass Door Four-Panel, Four-Track Shown in Black

Mag Lev Door Prototype Two-Panel, Two-Track Shown in Black

Glass Display Smart Glass Thin/Thin Lami Glass Ballistic Glass (Bullet Resistant)



Also notable this year, several products on display inside the PGT Innovations space will be prominently featured on HGTV’s popular show Rock the Block, set to premier in March 2024. Products from WINDOOR and PGT Custom Windows and Doors brands were used in every home featured on season five of the show.

PGT Innovations is a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries. The company’s portfolio includes highly engineered and technically advanced products that can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations family includes Triple Diamond GlassTM, a wholly owned subsidiary, and brands CGI®, PGT®Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

