PGTI Reports Strong First Quarter 2023 Results Driven by Strength in Repair and Remodel Channel

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in premium windows and doors, including impact-resistant products, garage doors, and products designed to unify indoor/outdoor living spaces, today announced financial results for its first quarter for the period ended April 1, 2023.

Financial Highlights for First Quarter 2023

(All results reflect comparison to prior-year period; Cash on hand is compared to prior-year end)

Net sales totaled $377 million, an increase of 5 percent (includes organic growth of 3 percent).

Net income was $34 million, an increase of 44 percent.

Adjusted net income* was $34 million, an increase of 34 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $70 million, an increase of 18 percent.

Net income per common share attributable to common shareholders, diluted, was $0.54, an increase of 54 percent.

Adjusted net income per diluted share* was $0.56, an increase of 33 percent.

Total liquidity at the end of the first quarter was $211 million, including cash of $48 million and revolver availability of nearly $163 million.

Second Quarter 2023 Guidance

Net sales in the range of $380 million to $400 million.

Adjusted EBITDA* in the range of $70 million to $75 million.

* Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for more information.

"PGT Innovations delivered strong first quarter results in a challenging macro environment. The Company is executing on all cylinders, producing one of the best quarters we’ve had to-date. Our team continued to show strength and resiliency following business interruptions from Hurricane Ian and the ransomware incident impacting the second half of 2022,” said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Company’s order backlog has grown from the end of the fourth quarter, driven by strength in the repair & remodel channel outpacing softness in demand from reduced new construction activity."

"In our Southeast region, orders grew double digits versus prior year in the first quarter driven by strength in our PGT and ECO brands. Southwest Florida specifically showed tremendous demand growth in the first quarter fueled by an increased awareness of the benefits of impact products following Hurricane Ian last year," added Jackson. "For the total Company, we saw a contraction in new construction demand versus prior year but are cautiously optimistic that new construction will rebound in the coming quarters based on recent industry reports. Fortunately, the strength in our repair and remodel channel has allowed us to offset softness in new construction.”

"In February 2023, we announced a $250.0 million share repurchase plan. In the first quarter, we executed $25.9 million of share repurchases,” said Craig Henderson, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Corporate Finance.

"Our strong first quarter performance was driven by operational execution, the impacts of pricing actions taken to offset materials and wage inflation, and cost containment measures. Our strong first quarter performance in conjunction with a growing order backlog gives us confidence in guiding to a similarly strong second quarter. We expect second quarter 2023 performance for net sales in the range of $380 million to $400 million, and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $70 million to $75 million," concluded Henderson.

Conference Call

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces. PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, NewSouth Window Solutions, Martin Door, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems®. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit https://pgtinnovations.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "assume," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "many," "positioned," "potential," "project," "think," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our acquisition of Martin Door Holdings, Inc. ("Martin"); our national footprint and depth of product offering providing a strong basis for growth; our share-repurchase program; and our net sales and Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

unpredictable weather and macroeconomic factors that may negatively impact the repair and remodel and new construction markets and the construction industry generally, especially in the state of Florida and the western United States, where the substantial portion of our sales are currently generated, and in the U.S. generally;

changes in raw material prices, especially for aluminum, glass, vinyl, and steel, including, price increases due to the implementation of tariffs and other trade-related restrictions, Pandemic-related supply chain interruptions, or interruptions from the conflict in Ukraine;

our dependence on a limited number of suppliers for certain of our key materials;

our dependence on our impact-resistant product lines, which increased with the acquisition of Eco Enterprises, LLC ("Eco"), and contemporary indoor/outdoor window and door systems, and on consumer preferences for those types and styles of products;

the effects of increased expenses or unanticipated liabilities incurred as a result of, or due to activities related to, our recent acquisitions, including our acquisitions of Martin and Anlin Windows & Doors ("Anlin");

our level of indebtedness, which increased in connection with our recent acquisitions, including our acquisitions of Martin and Anlin;

increases in credit losses from obligations owed to us by our customers in the event of a downturn in the home repair and remodel or new home construction channels in our core markets and our inability to collect such obligations from such customers;

the risks that the anticipated cost savings, synergies, revenue enhancement strategies and other benefits expected from our acquisitions of Martin and Anlin may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected or that our actual integration costs may exceed our estimates;

increases in transportation costs, including increases in fuel prices;

our dependence on our limited number of geographically concentrated manufacturing facilities, which increased further due to our acquisition of Eco;

sales fluctuations to and changes in our relationships with key customers;

federal, state and local laws and regulations, including unfavorable changes in local building codes and environmental and energy code regulations;

risks associated with our information technology systems, including cybersecurity-related risks, such as unauthorized intrusions into our systems by "hackers" and theft of data and information from our systems, and the risks that our information technology systems do not function as intended or experience temporary or long-term failures to perform as intended;

product liability and warranty claims brought against us;

in addition to our acquisitions of Martin and Anlin, our ability to successfully integrate businesses we may acquire in the future, or that any business we acquire may not perform as we expected when we acquired it; and

the other risks and uncertainties discussed under "Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the financial schedules include financial measures and terms not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share, and Adjusted EBITDA provides investors and analysts with an alternative method for assessing our operating results in a manner that enables investors and analysts to more thoroughly evaluate our current performance compared to past performance. However, these measures do not provide a complete picture of our operations. Management also believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with a better baseline for assessing our future earnings potential. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release are provided to give investors access to types of measures that we use in analyzing our results, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

Adjusted net income consists of GAAP net income adjusted for the items included in the accompanying reconciliation. Adjusted net income per share consists of GAAP net income per share adjusted for the items included in the accompanying reconciliation.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income, adjusted for the items included in the accompanying reconciliation. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and analysts about the Company's performance because they eliminate the effects of period-to-period changes in taxes, costs associated with capital investments and interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA does not give effect to the cash the Company must use to service its debt or pay its income taxes and thus does not reflect the actual funds generated from operations or available for capital investments.

Our calculations of Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to calculations performed by other companies and reported as similarly titled measures. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP measures. Schedules that reconcile Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share, and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income are included in the financial schedules accompanying this release.

We are not able to provide a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable expected GAAP results due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of the effects of legal matters, tax considerations, and income and expense from changes in fair value of contingent consideration from acquisitions. Expenses associated with legal matters, tax consequences, and income and expense from changes in fair value of contingent consideration from acquisitions have in the past, and may in the future, significantly affect GAAP results in a particular period.

PGT INNOVATIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended April 1, April 2, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 376,829 $ 358,662 Cost of sales 227,598 224,069 Gross profit 149,231 134,593 Selling, general and administrative expenses 95,913 95,882 Income from operations 53,318 38,711 Interest expense, net 7,656 7,080 Income before income taxes 45,662 31,631 Income tax expense 11,235 7,805 Net income 34,427 23,826 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (837 ) (657 ) Net income attributable to the Company $ 33,590 $ 23,169 Calculation of net income per common share attributable to PGT Innovations, Inc. common shareholders: Net income attributable to the Company $ 33,590 $ 23,169 Change in redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest (1,177 ) (2,136 ) Net income attributable to PGT Innovations, Inc. common shareholders $ 32,413 $ 21,033 Net income per common share attributable to PGT Innovations, Inc. common shareholders: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.35 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 59,818 59,831 Diluted 60,153 60,219

PGT INNOVATIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited - in thousands) April 1, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,314 $ 66,548 Accounts receivable, net 159,522 160,107 Inventories 114,881 112,672 Contract assets, net 50,314 47,919 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,935 28,295 Total current assets 401,966 415,541 Property, plant and equipment, net 210,950 208,354 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 103,452 104,121 Intangible assets, net 440,259 447,052 Goodwill 461,381 460,415 Other assets, net 6,410 4,766 Total assets $ 1,624,418 $ 1,640,249 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 142,754 $ 168,961 Current portion of operating lease liability 16,827 16,393 Total current liabilities 159,581 185,354 Long-term debt 645,108 642,134 Operating lease liability, less current portion 94,175 95,159 Deferred income taxes, net 47,452 47,407 Other liabilities 7,094 7,459 Total liabilities 953,410 977,513 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest 36,735 34,721 Total shareholders' equity 634,273 628,015 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity $ 1,624,418 $ 1,640,249

PGT INNOVATIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited - in thousands) Three Months Ended April 1, April 2, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 34,427 $ 23,826 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 8,890 8,470 Amortization 6,793 8,043 Provision for credit losses 1,724 1,408 Stock-based compensation 2,207 2,205 Amortization of deferred financing costs 326 304 (Gain) loss on sales of assets (204 ) 747 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,179 ) (39,357 ) Inventories (2,573 ) (6,286 ) Contract assets, net, prepaid expenses, other current and other assets 2,148 10,669 Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (26,641 ) 7,291 Net cash provided by operating activities 23,918 17,320 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (11,785 ) (8,180 ) Business combinations (744 ) — Proceeds from sales of assets 566 8 Net cash used in investing activities (11,963 ) (8,172 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of fair value of contingent consideration in Anlin Acquisition (4,348 ) — Proceeds of amounts drawn from revolving credit facility 15,000 — Payments of borrowing under revolving credit facility (12,352 ) — Purchases of treasury stock under repurchase program (25,895 ) — Income taxes paid from stock withheld relating to vesting of equity awards (2,594 ) (1,663 ) Net cash used in financing activities (30,189 ) (1,663 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (18,234 ) 7,485 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 66,548 96,146 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 48,314 $ 103,631

PGT INNOVATIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THEIR MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP EQUIVALENTS (unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended April 1, April 2, 2023 2022 Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted: Net income $ 34,427 $ 23,826 Reconciling items: Acquisition-related costs (1) 712 - Insurance recovery relating to business wind-down costs (2) (2,897 ) - Executive severance costs (3) 942 - Asset impairment charges (4) - 723 Adjustments to contingent consideration (5) - 961 Tax effect of reconciling items 325 (432 ) Adjusted net income $ 33,509 $ 25,078 Weighted-average diluted shares 60,153 60,219 Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.42 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA: Depreciation and amortization expense $ 15,683 $ 16,513 Interest expense, net 7,656 7,080 Income tax expense 11,235 7,805 Reversal of tax effect of reconciling items for adjusted net income above (325 ) 432 Stock-based compensation expense 2,207 2,205 Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,965 $ 59,113 Adjusted EBITDA as percentage of net sales 18.6% 16.5%

(1) Represents transfer taxes assessed to the Company in 2023 relating to the Anlin acquisition, classified within selling, general and administrative expenses in the accompanying condensed consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended April 1, 2023.

(2) Represents an insurance recovery gain relating to the wind-down of the commercial portion of our New South acquisition. Proceeds from the insurance recovery totaled $5.0 million. We previously recorded an other receivable of $2.1 million, representing the low end of our range of estimated recovery amounts, resulting in a gain of $2.9 million, classified within selling, general and administrative expenses in the accompanying condensed consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended April 1, 2023.

(3) Represents severance costs relating to the termination of the employment of our former Chief Financial Officer, which was effective close of business February 27, 2023. These costs were paid in and are classified as selling, general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended April 1, 2023.

(4) Represents write-off of a portion of an idle building relating to our glass plant, classified as selling, general and administrative expense in the accompanying condensed statement of operations for the three months ended April 2, 2022.

(5) Represents fair value adjustment to contingent consideration associated with our Anlin Acquisition, classified as selling, general and administrative expenses in the accompanying consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended April 2, 2022.

