27.07.2024 12:25:00
Philip Morris International Just Raised Guidance Again. Is Now a Great Opportunity to Buy the Stock?
One of my favorite stocks in the consumer staple space, Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM), just reported strong second-quarter results and raised its full-year guidance once again. The stock is up over 16% year to date and sports a nearly 5% yield.Let's take a look at the tobacco company's most recent results and why the stock still looks like an attractive investment option.Zyn continues to help power Philip Morris' results, with volumes for the nicotine pouches rising more than 50% to 149.9 million cans. Heated tobacco units (HTUs), which include its IQOS system, meanwhile, rose 13% to 35.5 billion units.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
