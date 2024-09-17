17.09.2024 15:28:38

Philip Morris Intl.'s Vectura Fertin Pharma To Sell Vectura Group To Molex Asia

(RTTNews) - Vectura Fertin Pharma, Inc., an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), Tuesday announced the sale of its subsidiary Vectura Group Ltd. to Molex Asia Holdings Ltd. for a cash consideration of GBP 150 million and potential deferred payments of up to GBP 148 million.

The companies will establish master service agreements to develop Vectura Fertin Pharma's inhaled therapeutics proprietary pipeline.

Vectura will be operated by Phillips Medisize, a Molex company. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

"In line with our ambitions, Vectura has enabled us to develop a proprietary pipeline of inhaled therapeutics, and we remain committed to driving innovation in this space over the long-term," said Jacek Olczak, PMI Chief Executive Officer.

PMI's 2021 acquisition of Vectura has been instrumental in kick-starting Vectura Fertin Pharma's development of inhaled therapeutics.

The remaining units of Vectura Fertin Pharma will continue to operate as a separate company under PMI's ownership and will be given a new corporate identity.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Philip Morris Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Philip Morris Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Philip Morris Inc. 107,28 -1,36% Philip Morris Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Shanghai Composite tiefer
Die asiatischen Börsen finden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen