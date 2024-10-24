|
24.10.2024 17:42:04
Philips Teams Up With Medtronic For Stroke Diagnosis
(RTTNews) - Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), Thursday announced a strategic advocacy partnership with Medtronic Neurovascular to raise awareness about timely stroke diagnosis and treatment.
The companies will be advocating for a global network of stroke care centers that can deliver comprehensive care, from early diagnosis to rehabilitation, focusing on improving access to treatment, and leveraging technology and innovation.
Currently, Philips's stock is trading at $32.10, up 0.64 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
