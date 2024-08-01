|
01.08.2024 15:08:23
Pinnacle West Capital Corp. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $203.81 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $106.66 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $1.309 billion from $1.122 billion last year.
Pinnacle West Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $203.81 Mln. vs. $106.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.76 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.309 Bln vs. $1.122 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.60 - $4.80
