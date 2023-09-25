Piper Sandler Appoints Dustin Avey and Jeremy Gerber as Co-Heads of Public Finance

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank has named Dustin Avey and Jeremy Gerber as co-heads of public finance. Avey and Gerber will report to Deb Schoneman, president at Piper Sandler. Frank Fairman, current head of public finance, will remain with the firm in an advisory capacity into 2024.

"I would like to sincerely thank Frank for building our market-leading public finance franchise over the past three decades. Dustin and Jeremy bring incredible experience and energy to the business with a focus on continued growth of our diversified platform. I am confident in their ability to leverage strong collaboration across our governmental and specialty sectors to deliver deep expertise to our clients across the country,” said Schoneman.

Avey, who has been with the firm since 2007, is currently a managing director and head of Midwest public finance. He brings 21 years of experience providing financial advisory and underwriting services to governmental entities. He will continue to assist cities, counties, school districts and hospitals with developing financial plans related to funding capital projects. Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Avey worked in the public finance group of a regional investment bank. Avey graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's degree in finance.

"We are excited and honored to take on these new leadership roles as co-heads of public finance and are energized by the positivity, commitment and effort around the business and the focus on serving clients. We embrace a culture that supports bankers, provides business flexibility and opportunity for growth and development,” said Avey.

Gerber has been with the firm since 2011, and currently serves as a managing director and head of senior living. He has served senior living clients nationally with extensive experience guiding clients through the capital markets process. Before joining Piper Sandler, he was an associate at Jefferies & Co. and a vice president at a regional commercial bank. He attended Drexel University where he graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

"Our focus continues to be supporting the communities where we live and work by cultivating tailored solutions that serve the unique needs of our clients. We care about the success of our employees and foster the entrepreneurial culture that has led to a marketing-leading public finance platform. I have worked side by side with Frank over the past three years and am personally grateful for his mentorship as we have partnered to transfer his extensive knowledge to ensure continuity in this transition,” said Gerber.

Fairman, a 2023 inductee to the Bond Buyer Hall of Fame, joined Piper Sandler in 1983 and has served as head of public finance since 1991. He has served as a member of the firm’s leadership team since 2005. During his 40 years with the firm, Fairman has played a key role in pioneering creative cash-flow borrowing programs for school districts along with other innovative financings for our clients. He was integral in building out the national footprint of the public finance team, diversified across geographies and specialty sectors, growing it to 160 bankers in 43 locations across the U.S. with his ability to cultivate a culture of dedicated leaders and bankers with a client-focused approach.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

©2023. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230925170934/en/