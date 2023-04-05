Piper Sandler Continues to Grow Real Estate Team with the Additions of Peter Fish and Mark Stierman

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is thrilled to announce the additions of Peter Fish and Mark Stierman as managing directors to its real estate investment banking team within the financial services group.

"We are excited to welcome Peter and Mark as we expand our team’s pre-IPO and M&A capabilities. Their combined 50+ years of experience in real estate will contribute significantly to building a more robust advisory practice,” said Tom Howland, managing director and head of real estate investment banking.

Fish joins the firm’s Atlanta office and will focus on financial advisory and equity capital raising transactions for real estate operators. Previously, Fish was a managing director at Raymond James in the investment banking group focused on real estate private placements. Prior to Raymond James, Fish was a private equity placement agent and head of the real estate group at Fortress Group, Inc. He has spent much of his career in real estate private equity investments and investment banking, and has advised, executed or invested in real estate private equity offerings totaling more than $15 billion in value. Prior to Fortress Group, Fish was founder and managing principal of an Atlanta-based real estate investment banking firm, was co-founder and partner of a real estate private equity fund and was vice president specializing in real estate investments at Lehman Brothers. Fish graduated from Vanderbilt University with a bachelor’s degree in history and a Master of Business Administration degree in finance.

Stierman joins the New York office and will be focusing on advisory and capital raising assignments for private real estate operators and real estate fund sponsors. Stierman worked at Robert A. Stanger & Co. ("Stanger”) for nearly 28 years, most recently as an executive managing director. While at Stanger, Stierman conducted financial advisory work on mergers, acquisitions and recapitalizations. Stierman also provided consulting services for strategic planning, product structuring, and performed valuation exercises of real estate portfolios, real estate related securities and debt instruments, and operating companies. Stierman graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and earned a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from Rutgers University.

The real estate investment banking group offers clients a differentiated business model with a full suite of real estate investment banking coverage, including both traditional investment banking and real estate brokerage. The team serves clients across all real estate sectors, delivering high quality executions to notable public companies and niche, private players.

