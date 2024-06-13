Piper Sandler Grows Consumer Equity Research Team with the Addition of Anna Andreeva

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Anna Andreeva as a managing director and senior research analyst to the consumer equity research team. Andreeva will be based in the New York office with coverage responsibilities of footwear, softlines and global brands.

"We are elated to welcome Anna to the Piper Sandler platform. Her experienced background in equity research brings value to our team. Anna’s research coverage is a strategic focus for Piper Sandler and her addition to the team strengthens our ability to provide our clients with market-leading research,” said Michael Cox, co-head of global equities at Piper Sandler.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Andreeva has spent more than 15 years within the retail & apparel sector. Most recently, she was a managing director at Needham & Company covering ecommerce and global brands. Before Needham & Company, she served as a senior analyst at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. within the consumer discretionary sector. Andreeva began her career in equity research at J.P. Morgan where she was part of the number one ranked Institutional Investor team covering specialty retail. Andreeva received a bachelor’s degree in finance from the College of Charleston and earned her Master of Business Administration degree from the NYU Stern School of Business.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | X

©2024. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240613341880/en/