06.02.2023 20:18:00

Pitney Bowes Declares Common Stock Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 14, 2023 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2023.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results, visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

ATX and DAX vor Handelsstart höher -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend in Grün
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden am Donnerstag mit Aufschlägen erwartet. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag überwiegend aufwärts.

