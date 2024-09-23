Pitney Bowes Enhances Ecommerce Shipping with ShipAccel

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company, today announced the launch of ShipAccel, a digital platform designed to simplify and enhance shipping operations with advanced ecommerce technology. This launch reinforces Pitney Bowes’ offerings in the ecommerce market, now aimed at equipping shippers with technology that addresses their evolving needs.

ShipAccel Powered by pitney bowes. Your one-stop shipping solution. (Photo: Business Wire)

Debuting at Shoptalk Fall (October 16-18, 2024), where attendees will have the opportunity to see a demonstration of the technology firsthand, ShipAccel builds on over a century of innovation and addresses the complexities of shipping for online businesses of various sizes. Leveraging deep industry expertise and cutting-edge technology, this solution streamlines shipping processes, optimizes costs, and elevates customer experiences.

"Shipping is at the cornerstone of any successful digital commerce strategy, and we recognize the need for innovative solutions that can scale and adapt as companies grow,” said Shemin Nurmohamed, President of Sending Technology Solutions at Pitney Bowes. "As Pitney Bowes transforms and innovates, we are excited to continually leverage our extensive history in the shipping space to better serve our partners.”

Powered by Pitney Bowes’ Shipping 360 platform, ShipAccel is available to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) as a SaaS deployed, self-serve user interface for easy integration and onboarding. Larger, higher volume shippers with more complex workflows can integrate the technology directly through a set of APIs into their existing operations or by accessing one of Pitney Bowes’ best-in-class shipping experts to help configure the tool.

The following digital capabilities are available today:

Seamless integration: ShipAccel integrates with major and regional carriers, existing ecommerce channels, marketplaces, and enterprise resource planning and warehouse management system providers, facilitating automated order imports and minimizing manual processes.

ShipAccel integrates with major and regional carriers, existing ecommerce channels, marketplaces, and enterprise resource planning and warehouse management system providers, facilitating automated order imports and minimizing manual processes. Improve automation and efficiency: Automatic rate comparison and label generation, reduces order processing time enhancing operational efficiencies.

Gain shipment control: The user-friendly dashboard provides real-time insights and detailed analytics, enabling businesses to optimize shipping strategies and improve decision-making. By reducing IT headcount, it also minimizes IT costs for businesses.

The user-friendly dashboard provides real-time insights and detailed analytics, enabling businesses to optimize shipping strategies and improve decision-making. By reducing IT headcount, it also minimizes IT costs for businesses. Boost branded tracking and streamline returns: ShipAccel enhances customer engagement with branded tracking and returns capabilities, boosting repeat purchases.

Reduce costs: Discounted rates across shipping carriers, including up to 77% off UPS ground shipments, up to 88% off USPS Priority Mail shipping labels, and up to 90% off FedEx daily rates.

ShipAccel empowers businesses with data and insights to make strategic shipping decisions, improving tracking and returns capabilities across the customer journey. This solution is set to transform how businesses manage their shipping needs, offering faster, more efficient, and cost-effective operations. To get started, ecommerce businesses can visit https://www.shipaccel.com/.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides solutions for more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to reduce the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements, and financial results, visit www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

