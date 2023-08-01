Pitney Bowes Expands Regional Delivery Services to More Than 20 Major US Cities for Faster, More Cost-Effective Ecommerce Shipping

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the expansion of its regional delivery service models to more than 20 major cities across the Southeast and Southwest United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801378601/en/

Pitney Bowes is expanding its Regional Delivery Service Models to an additional 20 major cities in the Southeast and Southwest. The new capabilities will provide retailers and brands with fast, predictable 1-3 day delivery in select markets. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The company will leverage its Designed Delivery Platform for ecommerce shippers, including its national network of highly automated sort centers and best-in-class technology, to process parcels at scale. The expanded regional delivery services will help brands and retailers reach an additional 100 million consumers within 1-3 days in select zip codes in the following areas:

Southeast Region for origins near Atlanta and Orlando, with 1-3 day service reaching consumers in the following metro areas: Birmingham, AL; Huntsville, AL; Miami, FL; Orlando, FL; Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Savannah, GA; Jackson, MS; Charlotte, NC; Raleigh, NC; Greenville, SC; Nashville, TN and many others

Southwest Region for origins near Dallas, with 1-3 day service reaching consumers in the following metro areas: Little Rock, AR; Baton Rouge, LA; New Orleans, LA; Albuquerque, NM; Oklahoma City, OK; Tulsa, OK; Austin, TX; Dallas-Ft Worth, TX; El Paso, TX; Houston, TX; San Antonio, TX; and many others

"Pitney Bowes helps ecommerce shippers solve one of the most fragmented carrier markets – regional delivery,” said Gregg Zegras, EVP & President, Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes. "As brands and retailers look to simplify carrier relationships and improve operational efficiency and customer experience, Pitney Bowes is bringing its investments in automation, robotics, and machine learning to bear to make ecommerce logistics easier for our clients with both national and regional delivery options.”

Pitney Bowes launched its first regional delivery service models in 2022 in the Northern and Southern California Regions for origins near Los Angeles and San Francisco, and the Northeast Region for origins near New York and Boston.

"In the first quarter, regional delivery services helped Pitney Bowes grow Global Ecommerce volumes 22%,” said Zegras. "By bringing these services to another 20 major cities in the Southeast and Southwest, we’re creating new and innovative ways to help our clients offer fast, predictable delivery to their customers. As a result, we expect regional delivery to be an even bigger driver of volume growth for Pitney Bowes going forward.”

As part of its consultative approach, Pitney Bowes offers retailers and brands a comprehensive analysis of shipping volumes to help determine which parcels best fit a regional service model while continuing to maximize national volume tier discounts. Easy to use routing guides can be configured directly into a client’s shipping system to help with service selection. Leveraging a designed approach with modular components, the service includes optional first-mile transportation or drop-off at facility to tailor regionalized delivery based on client needs, as well as free multicarrier branded tracking tools that allow a retailer or brand to tailor their consumer experience even further.

Designed Delivery is part of Pitney Bowes next-generation suite of services which makes ecommerce fulfillment, delivery, returns, and cross-border logistics easier for shippers by providing unparalleled flexibility, insight, transparency, and consultative support. For additional information visit www.pitneybowes.com/ecommerce.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801378601/en/