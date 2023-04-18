Pitney Bowes Files Investor Presentation for 2023 Annual Meeting Regarding Hestia Capital’s Claims

Pitney Bowes (the "Company”) (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today issued the following statement:

Hestia Capital ("Hestia”) recently issued an investor presentation consisting of misleading claims, wrong facts, and ill-conceived suggestions, which the Company believes demonstrate a lack of understanding of Pitney Bowes’ business and a disregard for long-term value creation. Pitney Bowes filed an investor presentation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) in connection with the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting”) to be held on May 9, 2023 and in response to Hestia Capital’s ("Hestia”) misleading claims and value-destructive strategic plan for the Company. The full presentation can be found here.

Key Highlights of the Presentation

Hestia’s presentation outlines a highly misleading narrative meant to confuse investors. Hestia’s generic "plan” contains a laundry list of amorphous goals but lacks any specificity on timing or actions to take. In contrast, Pitney Bowes’ Board and management team have a clear path forward: Pitney Bowes’ leadership has driven a Company transformation and reorganized the business into three primary synergistic segments – SendTech, Presort, and Global Ecommerce ("GEC”) – which will simplify the mailing and shipping process in response to the demands of a rapidly changing business environment. The Company is focused on delivering real, sustainable value to shareholders.

Hestia’s generic "plan” contains a laundry list of amorphous goals but lacks any specificity on timing or actions to take.

Hestia’s focus on unallocated costs is misleading, as those costs are only a subset of (not total) SG&A, and Hestia compares Pitney Bowes to unrelated companies. In fact, Pitney Bowes’ SG&A (including restatements) as a percentage of revenue was 25.6% in 2022, well within the 12–44% range of its Form 10K peers. Hestia decided to cherry-pick unrelated peers like J&J, P&G, PepsiCo, and Disney to fit a misleading narrative.



Hestia has vague or poorly thought-out proposals for Pitney Bowes’ businesses . Hestia’s proposals for Pitney Bowes’ GEC and SendTech businesses will drive down revenue and reduce shareholder value. Hestia proposes shrinking its assumed GEC domestic business size by ~50% to reduce sales by ~$600MM, which it claims will be mitigated by a "plan” that lacks detail and discipline. In Presort, the Company has always been, and continues to pursue, the strategy of tuck-in acquisitions, yet Hestia somehow thinks this is a new idea.

.

Hestia seeks to create a false urgency about our debt profile; in fact, our refinancings have carefully managed our maturities. Only approximately $230 million of debt is coming due until March 2026, and Pitney Bowes has various options available to it to address that.



In short, Hestia’s so-called "pillars” are nothing of the kind and cannot justify the kind of radical change Hestia has advocated. Pitney Bowes’ shareholders are instead encouraged to review the Company’s investor presentation for a comprehensive update on the Company’s business, and the Board of Directors who have instituted best-in-class governance and strategy oversight to realize long-term value creation at Pitney Bowes for all shareholders. The Company’s investor presentation can be found here.

