Pitney Bowes Issues Open Letter to Stamps.com Customers Encouraging them to Switch to PitneyShip

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today issued an open letter to Stamps.com customers encouraging them to switch to PitneyShip in the wake of a recent and sudden price increase by Stamps.com.

Any business that signs up for a 30-day free trial of PitneyShip between now and September 14, will be entered into a drawing to receive one of five $10,000 cash gifts to help grow their business.

Dear Stamps.com customers,

Don’t stand for exorbitant price increases.

Do you believe Auctane, who owns stamps.com, truly cares about your business? They recently raised their already high monthly price for their stamps.com service that you use. They also doubled the price of their ShipStation service for clients who wanted to access their existing carrier accounts. Customers are sharing their frustration as you can read here. We feel your pain.

Enough is enough.

Pitney Bowes helps our more than 750,000 small business clients remove the complexity of sending parcels and mail through our flagship PitneyShip software solution which prints shipping labels and stamps at discounted prices. We have been a partner of the United States Postal Service for more than a century and are guided by a core principle of doing the right thing, the right way. While we understand businesses need to raise prices from time to time, Pitney Bowes will never spring exorbitant price increases on our clients.

In short, we believe we are a better partner. We want you to try us out, and if you do, we’ll give you a chance to win a $10,000 cash gift to help grow your business.* Any business that signs up for a 30-day free trial of our superior PitneyShip solution – already priced 25 percent less than stamps.com – between now and September 14, will be entered into a drawing to receive one of five $10,000 cash gifts.

While Stamps.com raises prices that hurt your business, Pitney Bowes wants to work with you to help grow your business.

To learn more about our PitneyShip solution, visit the PitneyShip vs. Stamps.com page and start your free trial.

Sincerely,

Pitney Bowes

A partner that cares

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels.

