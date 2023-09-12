Pitney Bowes Makes Shipping and Logistics Easier at Parcel Forum '23

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced it will showcase a range of digital and physical shipping and mailing solutions at Parcel Forum 2023, September 11 – 13 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Pitney Bowes will be present at booth #918.

"For over a century, Pitney Bowes has helped clients reduce complexity out of their mailing. Today, we help our clients work smarter and make shipping and logistics easier with our suite of modular services such as Designed Delivery, Designed Return, Design Cross-Border and Designed Fulfillment,” said Gregg Zegras, EVP and President Global Ecommerce.

Designed Delivery, Designed Returns, Designed Cross-Border and Designed Fulfillment from Pitney Bowes, all being showcased at Parcel Forum, combines consultative engagements, proprietary BOXtools® market analytics and data science-based network modeling to configure flexible, ecommerce logistics solutions based on each client’s unique business needs.

At booth #918, Pitney Bowes will also feature a range of digital and physical shipping solutions that deliver greater impact, including:

PitneyShip Pro - our cloud-based solution scales easily across your organization, allowing employees to create carrier shipping labels and print postage regardless of location.

- our cloud-based solution scales easily across your organization, allowing employees to create carrier shipping labels and print postage regardless of location. PitneyShip Cube - the first shipping label printer of its kind, the Cube is an all-in-one Wi-Fi enabled thermal shipping label printer with integrated scale.

- the first shipping label printer of its kind, the Cube is an all-in-one Wi-Fi enabled thermal shipping label printer with integrated scale. ParcelPoint TM Smart Lockers - simplify inbound package handling with flexible, smart parcel lockers that deliver safety, security and convenience.

- simplify inbound package handling with flexible, smart parcel lockers that deliver safety, security and convenience. SendPro Enterprise – our advanced shipping management software that brings all carriers, services, label generation, and tracking into a single, scalable platform.

This morning, at 9:50 am CST, Vijay Ramachandran, VP of Enablement and Experience at Pitney Bowes, will present on the topic of how online shopper expectations are changing. Learn more about his presentation here: agenda | PARCEL Forum '23

Pitney Bowes is also proud to be the official ecommerce logistics partner at Parcel Forum '23. For additional information about Pitney Bowes visit: Parcel Forum 2023 (pitneybowes.com)

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to reduce the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

