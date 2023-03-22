Pitney Bowes to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Conference on March 22

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, announced today that Ned Zachar, Vice President, Investor Relations, and Alex Brown, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, will present and hold one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Conference beginning Wednesday, March 22nd, through Thursday, March 23rd.

The Company's group presentation is scheduled to begin on Thursday, March 23, at 1:45 pm. The presentation from the conference is available at www.pb.com/investorrelations. A webcast and recording will be available for the Sidoti Conference presentation and available on the Company’s website later today.

