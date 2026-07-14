Pizza Hut Debuts Throwback Value Menu To Celebrate Iconic Menu Items

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Pizza Hut, a part of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), announced the debut of the new Throwback Value Menu, bringing together iconic Pizza Hut classics and new additions, all at a great value, starting July 14.

The new program, introduced as part of Hut Originals platform, allows fans to build their own Pizza Hut buffet with items starting at just $3. The offerings include two new menu items making their debut - $6 NEW Triple Cheese Mac and $5 NEW S'mores Sticks. Also, Pizza Hut is teaming up with Dinner Service NY, a brand known for transforming restaurant workwear into coveted streetwear.

The retailer has also invited fans the new "Back to the Hut" digital experience in the Hut Rewards app, where members can test their Pizza Hut knowledge through in-app trivia and challenges to unlock rewards, collectibles and exclusive experiences.

"From our collaboration with Dinner Service NY to the Back to the Hut experience, we're continuing to champion what makes Pizza Hut truly iconic," said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer for Pizza Hut.

In the pre-market hours, YUM is trading at $161.42, down 0.14 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.