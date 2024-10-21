21.10.2024 22:15:00

PLAYSTUDIOS to Release Third Quarter 2024 Results November 4

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS) ("PLAYSTUDIOS” or the "Company”), the creator of the playAWARDS loyalty platform and an award-winning developer of free-to-play mobile and social games that offer real-world rewards to players, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 results after the close of the market on Monday, November 4, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit the PLAYSTUDIOS investor relations website at ir.playstudios.com. Interested parties may also dial (866) 405-1203 or for international callers, (201) 689-8432.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the PLAYSTUDIOS investor relations website shortly after the call.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS), creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform, is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, and Sudoku, and its casino-style games such as myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, POP! Slots, MGM Slots Live, and myKONAMI Slots. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world benefits. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit www.playstudios.com.

