POET Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A1W3GM / ISIN: CA73044W1041
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30.04.2026 00:59:25
Poet Technologies Crashed Again Today -- Is the AI Stock a Buy on the Pullback?
Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) stock got hit with another round of crushing sell-offs in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price ended the daily session down 17.8% despite a relatively calm backdrop for the broader market. The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite each closed out the session roughly flat. Poet stock has taken investors on a rollercoaster of volatility recently, with shares more than doubling last week on news that the company had secured a substantial contract order through Celestial AI -- a company acquired by Marvell earlier this year. Those gains have been erased this week following news that Marvell had canceled the contract order for Poet's hardware.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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