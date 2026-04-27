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ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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27.04.2026 23:04:32
Poet Technologies Stock Crashed After Marvell Canceled Orders: What Comes Next?
Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) stock has seen incredible volatility recently. While the company's share price rocketed 108% higher across last week's trading, the stock got crushed this Monday as the substantive grounds for the fiber-optics specialist's recent valuation rally evaporated. Poet stock closed out Monday's trading down roughly 47% -- a decline that wiped out nearly all of the gains that the stock had posted in the previous week. The company's share price had enjoyed a huge rally last week thanks to news that the business had seemingly secured and expanded a contract with a business associated with Marvell Technology, but Poet shareholders recently got some terrible news about the deal.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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