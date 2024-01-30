30.01.2024 12:16:33

Polaris Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Polaris Inc. (PII) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $103.4 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $195.5 million, or $3.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Polaris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $113.4 million or $1.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $2.289 billion from $2.404 billion last year.

Polaris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $103.4 Mln. vs. $195.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.81 vs. $3.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.60 -Revenue (Q4): $2.289 Bln vs. $2.404 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Polarismehr Nachrichten