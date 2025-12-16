PolyPid Aktie

WKN DE: A2JNTB / ISIN: IL0011326795

16.12.2025 15:08:52

PolyPid Appoints Brooke Story As Chairman Of Board

(RTTNews) - PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD), a late-stage biopharma company, Tuesday announced the appointment of Brooke Story as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective as of December 11, 2025.

"Brooke's appointment marks an exciting and pivotal moment for PolyPid," said Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad, Chief Executive Officer of PolyPid. "Her global expertise in the surgical market, specifically in infection prevention and advanced surgical solutions, combined with her extensive experience leading corporate strategy and corporate development transactions, will be instrumental in transforming our clinical success into a commercial reality."

Story brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the MedTech industry, having held senior roles at BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) and Medtronic PLC.

"I am honored to join PolyPid at this pivotal stage in the Company's development," said Ms. Story. "I look forward to supporting the team as it leverages its delivery platform to address critical, high-cost needs in surgical infection prevention, creating a clear opportunity to build significant enterprise value and bring potentially transformative solutions to the healthcare market."

Alongside her new role with PolyPid, Ms. Story currently serves as a non-executive director on the Board of LivaNova PLC.

PolyPid Ltd Registered Shs

