Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced the receipt of an order from Port Authority NY NJ for 3 new K1 Call Boxes to add to the recently renovated Bayonne Bridge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005333/en/

Port Authority NY NJ Purchases Knightscope K1 Call Boxes (Photo: Business Wire)

The Bayonne Bridge is a historic steel arch bridge connecting Staten Island, NY and Bayonne, NJ spanning 7,160 feet across the Kill Van Kull. In addition to its four lanes of traffic, the bridge offers a 12-foot-wide path accessible to pedestrians, wheelchairs and bicyclists that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The addition of more Knightscope emergency call boxes expands access to emergency assistance to those utilizing the Bayonne Bridge by providing lifelines to people crossing who may be experiencing some form of emergency, crisis or distress.

Are you seeking to improve the safety of critical infrastructure near you? Book a discovery call or meeting now at www.knightscope.com/discover to learn more about Knightscope’s autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the Company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s path to profitability, the Company’s targeted annualized revenue run rate, the Company’s plans for top-line growth, the Company’s ability to deliver on its backlog of new orders, the benefits of the Company’s planned streamlining of its operations and rightsizing of its combined workforce and the Company’s ability to achieve improved margins. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005333/en/