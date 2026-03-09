Draper Esprit Aktie

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

09.03.2026 08:00:08

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

09-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 6 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 458.20p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 447.20p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 453.3713p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,573,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,472,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
26 451.00  08:11:32 00079545653TRLO0 XLON
658 458.20  08:22:24 00079546286TRLO0 XLON
629 456.80  08:25:00 00079546414TRLO0 XLON
247 457.40  08:53:38 00079548147TRLO0 XLON
387 457.40  08:53:38 00079548152TRLO0 XLON
611 457.60  08:56:15 00079548251TRLO0 XLON
622 454.80  09:10:48 00079548844TRLO0 XLON
704 453.20  09:38:52 00079550256TRLO0 XLON
720 456.20  10:14:03 00079551745TRLO0 XLON
650 456.20  10:14:44 00079551755TRLO0 XLON
668 458.00  10:38:17 00079553103TRLO0 XLON
87 456.20  10:51:29 00079553681TRLO0 XLON
660 458.00  11:00:54 00079554357TRLO0 XLON
675 456.40  11:34:16 00079555689TRLO0 XLON
706 453.80  11:52:44 00079556333TRLO0 XLON
627 452.80  12:13:11 00079556959TRLO0 XLON
205 452.00  12:34:39 00079557981TRLO0 XLON
454 452.00  12:34:39 00079557982TRLO0 XLON
609 454.80  13:19:27 00079559577TRLO0 XLON
755 454.80  13:19:27 00079559578TRLO0 XLON
659 454.20  13:28:59 00079560076TRLO0 XLON
645 452.40  13:45:03 00079561239TRLO0 XLON
714 450.80  13:56:04 00079561729TRLO0 XLON
75 450.00  14:16:20 00079562358TRLO0 XLON
646 449.40  14:23:15 00079562565TRLO0 XLON
755 450.80  14:31:43 00079563038TRLO0 XLON
697 450.00  14:44:22 00079563950TRLO0 XLON
652 448.60  14:44:39 00079563961TRLO0 XLON
36 448.60  14:46:47 00079564234TRLO0 XLON
729 447.20  14:59:37 00079564682TRLO0 XLON
658 451.00  15:23:54 00079565811TRLO0 XLON
682 453.60  15:37:24 00079566382TRLO0 XLON
625 453.00  15:38:36 00079566416TRLO0 XLON
739 447.20  15:50:30 00079566990TRLO0 XLON
748 452.80  16:06:43 00079567987TRLO0 XLON
240 449.00  16:17:27 00079568700TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Joshua Hughes
Liam Kingsmill
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 420296
EQS News ID: 2287406

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Draper Esprit PLC

Draper Esprit PLC

