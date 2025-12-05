|
POSCO Future Inks MoU With Factorial To Develop All-Solid-State Battery Materials
(RTTNews) - POSCO Future M Co., Ltd.(003670.KS), a South Korean battery materials provider, said on Friday that it has inked a memorandum of understanding with Factorial Inc., a solid-state battery technology company, to develop all-solid-state battery technology.
Hong Young-Jun, Head of Technology Research Laboratory at POSCO Future M, said: "We expect synergy in the next-generation all-solid-state battery business based on Factorial's battery technology and market presence with global automakers, and POSCO Future M's competitiveness in cathode and anode materials."
The two companies will plan to explore cooperation in developing materials for all-solid-state batteries, which are powering progress in the industries such as electric vehicles, robotics, and others.
All-solid-state batteries use solid electrolytes instead of liquid between the cathode and anode, to provide higher safety, superior energy density, and excellent charging performance compared with conventional lithium-ion batteries.
