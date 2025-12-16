NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
16.12.2025 09:02:00
Possible Stock Splits in 2026: 2 Unstoppable Stocks Up 337% and 1,780% in 2 Years to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Stock splits were commonplace in the late 1990s, but the practice fell out of favor and faded into near obscurity. In recent years, however, stock splits have experienced a resurgence as a means to keep popular and high-flying stocks accessible to the masses.Furthermore, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and strong corporate results have fueled a robust bull market that just surpassed its third anniversary, driving share prices to highs not seen in years. Don't take my word for it: The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have all hit record highs in recent months, and there's likely more to come.Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at financial services company Carson Group, has analyzed the data, which shows that bull markets lasting longer than three years continue to climb, lasting eight years, on average, with even the shortest lasting five years.
