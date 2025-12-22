NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
22.12.2025 21:45:00
Possible Stock Splits in 2026: 2 Unstoppable Stocks Up 450% and 550% in 3 Years to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
When a company decides to split its stock, it usually comes after an extended period of strong performance. While a stock split doesn't change any of the underlying fundamentals of a stock, it can be a sign of confidence from management that it thinks the stock can continue climbing. It wouldn't split shares if it felt there were a good chance the stock could drop significantly.Companies that split their shares are usually performing well already, but the announcement of the split can serve as another catalyst, spurring investor excitement in the stock. As a result, it's best to get into a stock before it splits its shares. While a potential split isn't a great reason in and of itself to buy a stock, it could be a cherry on top of a great investment based entirely on fundamentals.That's why Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) look like interesting opportunities after climbing 450% and 550%, respectively, over the last three years. They have triple-digit share prices, and Wall Street sees further upside for both companies. That could lead them to announce stock splits in 2026, but they're both worth buying regardless of management's decision.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
