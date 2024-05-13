Precision BioSciences Reports Profit From Cont. Ops. In Q1

(RTTNews) - Precision BioSciences (DTIL) posted first quarter net income from continuing operations of $8.6 million, inclusive of a $10.4 million non-cash gain on the fair value of warrant liability which does not impact cash runway, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $14.0 million, a year ago. The company said the improvement was primarily related to the revenue growth compared to the prior period as well as the non-cash gain related to the fair value adjustments of warrant liability and Elo equity investment. Net profit per share was $1.70 compared to a loss of $6.75.

Total revenues were $17.6 million, compared to $8.8 million for the same period in 2023. The company said the increase was primarily driven by upfront investments from cell therapy transactions with TG Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.