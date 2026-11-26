Precision Optics Aktie
WKN: 938172 / ISIN: US7402951005
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26.11.2026 22:07:59
Precision Optics: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its first-quarter fiscal year 2027 earnings call, held on Nov. 16, 2026, Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) reiterated that full-year revenue will reach $30 million to $33 million as production ramps across core medical and optical programs. Sustained operating progress across custom optics and medical device lines provides the foundation for long-term margin expansion, even as near-term order timing creates quarterly noise. Three takeaways from the call stand out for long-term investors.
Quarterly subassembly revenue dipped to $2.3 million as an existing satellite customer adjusted order timing, with shipment volume expected to bottom at $1.2 million in the second quarter. Management secured a follow-on order that supports anticipated production of approximately $2 million in each of the third and fourth quarters.
Management initiated production on a urology program during the quarter and restarted robotic surgery endoscope manufacturing this month, marking the first two of four planned commercial transitions this fiscal year. These four programs create a steady baseline of recurring manufacturing revenue.
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