Prediction: $5,000 Invested in Broadcom Could Be Worth This Much in 2028

This may come as a surprise to some investors, but Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has lagged broader equities this year. The stock is up just 2% while the S&P 500 has climbed 12% to date. Broadcom has delivered excellent financial results and remains a leader in its corner of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, so one might think the stock would be crushing the market, but recent developments, including lower-than-expected guidance, have weighed on the company. Will Broadcom continue lagging the market over the next couple of years? Let's try to predict how much $5,000 invested in the company could be worth by 2028.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the undisputed leader in the GPU (graphics processing unit) market, and its hardware continues to be in high demand amid the AI revolution. That has allowed the company to charge premium prices for its GPUs. However, some corporations have sought to diversify away from Nvidia's GPUs to avoid their high prices and associated supply constraints.

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