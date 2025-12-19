|
19.12.2025 03:00:00
Prediction: 1 Healthcare Giant Set to Soar in 2026
Healthcare stocks haven't gotten a lot of love from investors in recent years. While the market has been strong and the S&P 500 has rallied by 84% in the past five years, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF has risen by less than half that rate, at just 36%.That means that many healthcare stocks could be vastly undervalued heading into 2026. As investors start to worry about high valuations in tech and the overall stock market, they may turn to more modestly priced stocks, such as those in the healthcare sector, which offer much more upside.One healthcare giant that I expect will take off in 2026 is Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!