:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
12.12.2025 19:30:00
Prediction: 1 Stock That Will Be Worth More Than BigBear.ai 1 Year From Now
BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) modules for edge networks, went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) four years ago. It started trading at $9.84 on its first day, but it now trades at less than $7.Before BigBear.ai went public, it predicted its revenue would surge from $182 million in 2021 to $550 million in 2024. Unfortunately, its revenue only rose from $146 million in 2021 to $158 million in 2024, as it dealt with the bankruptcy of its top customer, Virgin Orbit, intense competition from similar AI module makers, and macroeconomic headwinds.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
