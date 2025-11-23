:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
23.11.2025 09:05:00
Prediction: 1 Value Stock That Will Be Worth More Than Palantir by the End of 2026
Even though Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has experienced a 20% drawdown, the stock is still one of the best performers of the past few years. Up over 1,700% since going public, the artificial intelligence (AI) software and analytics pioneer has become an investor favorite on the back of accelerating revenue growth, increasing earnings power, and its unique founder Alex Karp.However, if you look at the underlying business, it is clear that Palantir's stock price is divorced from reality. The stock has a market cap of $400 billion compared to under $4 billion in revenue and even less in earnings. Palantir stock is likely going to disappoint investors who buy today.Here is a value stock that will likely be worth more than Palantir by the end of 2026. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!