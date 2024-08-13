|
13.08.2024 02:05:00
Prediction: 2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Microsoft 10 Years From Now
Microsoft is the second-largest company in the world with a market cap of just under $3 trillion as of this writing. The tech giant has managed to reach this position thanks to its solid presence across multiple applications such as cloud computing, its popular Windows operating system, and workplace collaboration tools.Lately, artificial intelligence (AI) has turned out to be another solid growth driver for Microsoft, contributing to an acceleration in the company's growth in recent quarters. However, Microsoft isn't the only tech giant that is using AI as a springboard to boost its growth. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are also benefiting from the booming adoption of AI in their respective industries.Let's take a closer look at the prospects of Nvidia and Meta Platforms over the next decade to find out why they have the potential to overtake Microsoft's market cap in the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
