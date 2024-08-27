|
27.08.2024 11:30:00
Prediction: 3 Cryptocurrencies That'll Be Worth More Than Dogecoin 4 Years From Now
It's hard to believe, but Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been around more than a decade now. In that time, it has become the most popular meme coin for investors, boasting a market cap of more than $15 billion. That makes Dogecoin one of the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world.But all good things must come to an end, and it's unlikely that Dogecoin will remain a top 10 crypto for much longer. Here are three cryptocurrencies with serious staying power that will eventually be worth more than Dogecoin.First up is Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), which has a market cap of almost $11 billion. It's right on the cusp of breaking into the top 10, and that's primarily because Avalanche is a potential "Ethereum killer." Avalanche is one of the few Layer-1 blockchain networks with any chance of toppling Ethereum, due to its superior speed and transaction-processing capabilities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,80
|0,00%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,70
|0,00%