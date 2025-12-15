Aviation Holdings Group Aktie

Prediction: Archer Aviation Will Soar to New Heights in 2026

Every now and again, a start-up becomes a household name overnight after it raises a huge round of funding from top-tier venture capital firms and achieves unicorn status -- that is, a valuation of $1 billion or more.When this happens, it's common for investors to wonder how they could have gotten in on the action. Unfortunately, investing in start-ups is off limits for most people. Unless you are an accredited investor or have access to secondary market sales, investing in private companies is tough to do.A decent substitute, however, could be allocating a small portion of your portfolio to speculative assets. One of the most popular speculative opportunities in recent years is electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. In particular, Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) stock has become a favorite among eVTOL enthusiasts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
