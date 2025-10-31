Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
|
31.10.2025 11:47:00
Prediction: Berkshire Hathaway Will Be Worth More Than Broadcom by 2030
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) isn't a particularly exciting business -- especially in the modern world of rapidly evolving AI technology and the numerous stocks soaring to trillion-dollar valuations as a result.However, there's a lot to like about Berkshire Hathaway from a long-term perspective. It owns a collection of great businesses, most of which should perform quite well regardless of what the economic or political environment is. It invests in common stocks and has a long history of smart investments that outperform the market. And finally, the company has an unmatched $344 billion cash stockpile, which gives it tremendous flexibility to pursue opportunities and take advantage of market crashes and corrections over time.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!