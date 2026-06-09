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WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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09.06.2026 18:23:00
Prediction: Broadcom Stock Is Going to $1,000 by 2028
Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) received a big jolt following the release of the company's fiscal 2026 second-quarter results (for the three months ended May 3) on June 3. The chip designer missed Wall Street's revenue expectations, and investors weren't happy about the fact that it didn't raise its guidance for next year.Broadcom stock was down nearly 8% the following day. However, savvy investors can consider this pullback as a buying opportunity, especially considering that Broadcom is benefiting big time from the growing demand for custom artificial intelligence (AI) processors and networking chips.Let's look at the reasons why it makes sense to buy Broadcom stock following its latest slide.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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