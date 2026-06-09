Going Aktie

Going für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.06.2026 18:23:00

Prediction: Broadcom Stock Is Going to $1,000 by 2028

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) received a big jolt following the release of the company's fiscal 2026 second-quarter results (for the three months ended May 3) on June 3. The chip designer missed Wall Street's revenue expectations, and investors weren't happy about the fact that it didn't raise its guidance for next year.Broadcom stock was down nearly 8% the following day. However, savvy investors can consider this pullback as a buying opportunity, especially considering that Broadcom is benefiting big time from the growing demand for custom artificial intelligence (AI) processors and networking chips.Let's look at the reasons why it makes sense to buy Broadcom stock following its latest slide.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Nachrichten