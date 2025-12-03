XRP-Token von Ripple: Mehr als nur eine weitere Kryptowährung -w-

03.12.2025 11:52:00

Prediction: Dogecoin Is Going to Plunge to $0.05 in 2026

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is the cryptocurrency industry's original meme token. Its founders literally used the famous "Doge" meme as inspiration when they created it in 2013, and they admitted the entire exercise was a joke. Dogecoin has sent investors on a rollercoaster ride ever since. The token reached an all-time high of $0.73 in 2021, before losing more than 90% of that peak value by mid-2022. It was the best-performing major cryptocurrency in 2024, but it has plummeted by 56% in 2025. Unfortunately, a series of structural issues is preventing Dogecoin from maintaining its value. One of them relates to its supply, and it's a key reason I think the meme token could sink to as low as $0.05 during 2026, which would represent a further downside of 64% from its current price of $0.14. Read on.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
