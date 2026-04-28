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WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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28.04.2026 21:05:00
Prediction: Duolingo Stock Is Going to Soar After May 4
The ongoing geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran have sparked significant stock market volatility this year, but Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) has lost 80% of its peak value for a different reason.The company operates the world's largest digital language education platform, and management recently announced a strategy shift that involves focusing more heavily on user growth at the expense of revenue and earnings growth. Investors are also concerned that new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered translation tools will disrupt Duolingo's business.The company will release its operating results for the first quarter of 2026 (ended March 31) on May 4, and I think management will attempt to ease those worries, which could spark a recovery in its stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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