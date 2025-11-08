Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
08.11.2025 11:10:00
Prediction: Eli Lilly Will Be Worth More Than Berkshire Hathaway by 2030
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) don't have a lot in common. The former is a pharmaceutical giant, while the latter is a diversified holding company with subsidiaries across many different sectors, from energy to transportation.However, both are among the largest corporations in the world. Be rkshire Hathaway currently has the edge with a market cap of just over $1 trillion, making it a member of the elite trillion-dollar club. Lilly, with a market cap of $800 billion, could overtake it in the next five years, though, while also joining this exclusive clique. Here's why Eli Lilly has a better medium-term outlook.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
