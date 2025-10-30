:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
30.10.2025 10:51:00
Prediction: Here's What SoFi's Stock Price Will Be in 5 Years
SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently reported third-quarter earnings, and the stock reached a new all-time high. Even before earnings, SoFi has been a fantastic investment, with shares up by 340% over the last year and a half.Despite the strong performance, however, I think the best could be yet to come. Here's a rundown of the business momentum that has led SoFi's stock to its current level and where I think it will go from here.Image source: SoFi Technologies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
